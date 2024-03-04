The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.44% of The Carlyle Group worth $47,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $45.61 on Monday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.41. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.84%.

CG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

