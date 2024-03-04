The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Get Marcus alerts:

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Marcus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

MCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marcus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Marcus Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of MCS stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. Marcus has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $454.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,600,000 after purchasing an additional 147,251 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,911,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,865,000 after acquiring an additional 38,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,831,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 102,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,130,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,525,000 after acquiring an additional 63,827 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

