TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,800 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the January 31st total of 482,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 604.7 days.
TIS Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TISNF opened at $22.26 on Monday. TIS has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $22.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82.
About TIS
