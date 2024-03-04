TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,800 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the January 31st total of 482,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 604.7 days.

TIS Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TISNF opened at $22.26 on Monday. TIS has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $22.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82.

About TIS

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Offering Service Business, Business Process Management, Financial IT Business, Industrial IT Business, and Regional IT Solutions segments. The Offering Service Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services, including digital marketing, healthcare, and business management information.

