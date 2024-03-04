Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $1,974,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 54.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 27,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 121.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOL stock opened at $116.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.43.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.49%.

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

