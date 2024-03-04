Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Short Interest Update

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 372,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tongdao Liepin Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TGDLF opened at $0.96 on Monday. Tongdao Liepin Group has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95.

Tongdao Liepin Group Company Profile

Tongdao Liepin Group, an investment holding company, provides talent acquisition services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Liepin, a talent acquisition platform, which offers online recruitment services for headhunters, business users, and individual users. It also operates Duomian, an intelligent recruitment management SaaS that meets the enterprises' recruitment needs for talent management, scientific screening, AI efficiency enhancment, etc.

