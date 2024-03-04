TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of TreeHouse Foods worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 185.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $35.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.34. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.01 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.87 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

