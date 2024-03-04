Truist Financial Raises Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Price Target to $21.00

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Get Astronics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Astronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATRO

Astronics Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.41. Astronics has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $648.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astronics in the second quarter worth approximately $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Astronics by 26.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 330,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Astronics by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 183,006 shares during the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Astronics by 12.2% in the second quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,301,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Astronics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 814,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 92,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.