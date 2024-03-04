Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Stock Position Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Universal worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 19.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,755,000 after purchasing an additional 178,592 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Universal by 14.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 4.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $48.21 on Monday. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.16.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $821.51 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is 60.26%.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

