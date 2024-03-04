Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.50.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of PCVX opened at $71.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.91. Vaxcyte has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $82.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.14.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.93). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
