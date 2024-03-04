Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Get Verano alerts:

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verano in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Verano’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Verano from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $5.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Verano has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

