VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Short Interest Down 16.2% in February

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBND. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 5,641.6% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 754,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 741,470 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,946,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,029,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,988,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,860,000 after acquiring an additional 45,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $585,000.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:UBND opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $21.96.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

