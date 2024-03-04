Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Holdings Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Village Super Market worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Village Super Market during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 234.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 51.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $26.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $388.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $536.35 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is 29.33%.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

