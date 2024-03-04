Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the January 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vince during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vince by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vince by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vince by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,242,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE VNCE opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Vince has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.
Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.
