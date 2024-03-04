Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the January 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vince during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vince by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vince by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vince by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,242,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vince Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE VNCE opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Vince has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.

Vince Company Profile

Vince ( NYSE:VNCE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). Vince had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $84.08 million during the quarter.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

