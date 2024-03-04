Volex plc (LON:VLX) Insider Sells £59,101.03 in Stock

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) insider Jon Boaden sold 20,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.72), for a total transaction of £59,101.03 ($74,963.25).
Volex Trading Down 0.4 %
LON:VLX opened at GBX 281.28 ($3.57) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 309.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 307.32. Volex plc has a 52 week low of GBX 198 ($2.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 340 ($4.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £510.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,762.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.45) target price on shares of Volex in a report on Friday, November 24th.
Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.
