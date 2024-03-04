VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.56 Per Share

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of VSE in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.53. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VSEC. StockNews.com downgraded VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of VSE in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

VSEC stock opened at $75.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.66. VSE has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. VSE’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the third quarter worth about $22,203,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VSE by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,165,000 after purchasing an additional 350,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VSE by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,067,000 after purchasing an additional 103,586 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in VSE by 489.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 121,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 101,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

