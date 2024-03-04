Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.03.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.33 price target (up from $61.67) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 694,139,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 694,139,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $29,195,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 653,067,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,597,369.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,032,819 shares of company stock worth $2,217,747,844 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $58.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $474.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $60.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

