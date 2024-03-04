Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) will release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

WVE opened at $5.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $508.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of -1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WVE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Insider Activity

In other Wave Life Sciences news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,000,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,202,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,010,045. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wave Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

