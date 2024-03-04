Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note issued on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on GTBIF. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.97 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $278.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.07 million. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 3.44%.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

