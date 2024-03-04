William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Industrial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS.
Global Industrial Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GIC opened at $42.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90. Global Industrial has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Industrial
Global Industrial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.
About Global Industrial
Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Industrial
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.