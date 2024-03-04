William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Industrial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GIC opened at $42.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90. Global Industrial has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIC. FMR LLC raised its position in Global Industrial by 520.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 409,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 343,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Industrial by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,137,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,598,000 after acquiring an additional 125,997 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the first quarter worth about $2,451,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Industrial by 255.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 79,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Industrial by 22.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 65,900 shares during the last quarter. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

