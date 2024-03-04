WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

WSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,751,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,872 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,583,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,809,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,576 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,981,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSC opened at $48.06 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

