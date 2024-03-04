WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WW. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WW International by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of WW International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in WW International by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,859 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WW opened at $3.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $267.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. WW International has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $13.31.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

