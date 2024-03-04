Xeris Biopharma (XERS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Xeris Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. Xeris Biopharma has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Xeris Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,334,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after buying an additional 921,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,086,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after acquiring an additional 60,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 151,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,544,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 261,327 shares in the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.