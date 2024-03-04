Yalla Group (YALA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 11th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yalla Group Stock Performance

YALA stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. Yalla Group has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $808.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yalla Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YALA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

