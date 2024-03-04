Zacks Research Comments on Cincinnati Financial Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CINF)

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cincinnati Financial in a report released on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $113.54 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $122.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.