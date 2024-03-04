Zacks Research Comments on ITT Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ITT)

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ITT in a research report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ITT’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ITT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $126.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.93. ITT has a twelve month low of $75.82 and a twelve month high of $127.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The business had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ITT by 63.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ITT by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.39%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

