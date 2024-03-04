Zacks Research Comments on TechnipFMC plc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for TechnipFMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.74.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $22.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.18 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,864,000 after acquiring an additional 85,451 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 29,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,914,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $803,888,000 after buying an additional 126,247 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.68%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

