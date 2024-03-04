Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.82. The consensus estimate for NXP Semiconductors’ current full-year earnings is $12.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ FY2024 earnings at $12.05 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%.
NXPI stock opened at $257.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $259.08.
In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,833 shares of company stock worth $3,464,745. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after buying an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,757,361,000 after purchasing an additional 966,022 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
