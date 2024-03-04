Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report released on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.96.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $39.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.14. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $49.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 13,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,588,000 after buying an additional 5,933,226 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,484,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,995,000 after buying an additional 1,169,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

