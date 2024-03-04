Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Alliant Energy in a report issued on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Alliant Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LNT. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.06.

Get Our Latest Report on LNT

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $47.73 on Monday. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,720.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.