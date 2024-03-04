Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Huntsman in a report released on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

NYSE HUN opened at $25.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75. Huntsman has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 179.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

