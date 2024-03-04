Zacks Research Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newell Brands in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Newell Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

NWL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

NWL stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 197,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 26,634 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,892,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,670,000 after purchasing an additional 739,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,368,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

