Zacks Research Weighs in on Terex Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Terex in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $6.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s FY2024 earnings at $6.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Terex Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $56.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Terex has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.25.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $61,361,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $42,606,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,456,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,702,000 after buying an additional 733,690 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,672,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 438,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

