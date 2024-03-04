Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,592 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.59% of Ziff Davis worth $47,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter valued at $893,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,330,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,225,000 after buying an additional 76,656 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,834,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.
Ziff Davis Stock Performance
Shares of ZD opened at $68.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.27. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $79.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.
