30,100 Shares in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABCL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 278,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 185,606 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 19,274 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 83,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABCL stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

