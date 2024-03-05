Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 808.70%.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

