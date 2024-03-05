Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $114,000 Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 70.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,731,000 after purchasing an additional 51,139 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,814,000 after buying an additional 81,297 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $183.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.34 and its 200 day moving average is $162.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.19 and a 12 month high of $183.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $5,487,673. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.25.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

