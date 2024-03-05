Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $88,000 Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 345.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.90. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.71.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on Green Brick Partners from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

