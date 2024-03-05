Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $88,000 Investment in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,943,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,142,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,788 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,880,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,891,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,147,000 after buying an additional 769,145 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Shares of FTDR opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 142.80% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

