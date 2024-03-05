Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 946.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 73,533 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth $68,450,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Kennametal Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.79. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.99 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Kennametal announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kennametal

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.