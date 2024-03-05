AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.69-$2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $700.83 million. AeroVironment also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.690-2.830 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $130.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.79. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $86.69 and a 52-week high of $143.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 0.42.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 60.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 54.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 20.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 41.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

