Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,514 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,888 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after buying an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,370,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,715,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $385,141,000 after buying an additional 2,882,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,874,000 after buying an additional 1,417,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after buying an additional 1,199,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.03. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $61.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

