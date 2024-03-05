Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,353 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $42,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 70.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 15.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 337,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after buying an additional 46,386 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 208,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $658,742.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $658,742.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Plueger sold 28,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $1,142,310.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 808,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,402,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,249 shares of company stock worth $2,691,910 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AL stock opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.42.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

