Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 706,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $43,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com by 6.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,720,000 after purchasing an additional 27,243 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 184.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 95.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 1,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $74,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,242.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,349 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,712 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com stock opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.46.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

