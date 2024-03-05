Algert Global LLC Acquires 7,010 Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) by 56.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $111.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Great Ajax Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is -22.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

