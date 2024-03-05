Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 59,100 The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 59,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 250,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 58,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective (down from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RealReal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.24.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

