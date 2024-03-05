Algert Global LLC Buys New Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tredegar in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Tredegar by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 243.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Tredegar during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tredegar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

NYSE:TG opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Tredegar Co. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

