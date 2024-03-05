Algert Global LLC Grows Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,387,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,627,000 after acquiring an additional 87,158 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matrix Service in the first quarter worth about $208,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,917,000 after purchasing an additional 332,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $13.04.

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $175.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.27 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

In other news, VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $49,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,386.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

