Algert Global LLC Increases Stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 21,820 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 2,000.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 16,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NDLS opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $111.43 million, a PE ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NDLS. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDLS

Noodles & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.