Algert Global LLC Invests $129,000 in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,290 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 735.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 69.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of RUN opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.45. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $40,794.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $40,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $30,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,576.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,609 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,176. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

