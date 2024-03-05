Algert Global LLC Invests $145,000 in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GAMB. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Gambling.com Group by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 317,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gambling.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Gambling.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $365.64 million, a PE ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

